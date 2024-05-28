American singer Doja Cat called out her estranged father for being an absentee parent in a brutal social media post. Doja Cat put her dad on blast on May 27 in a since-deleted X bio, writing: “My dad’s a deadbeat, but I did well.”

Doja Cat, 28, has been candid about her troubled relationship with her father, Dumisani Dlamini, who seemingly abandoned her after birth. When asked about her father during an interview with Radio One D.C, the “Streets” Performer said, “He’s an incredible dancer and a great actor. But yeah, I don’t know him very well.”

While Doja Cat has reiterated that she has never met her father, he has reached out to her a couple of times on social media after her rise to fame.

On Monday, May 27, The” Paint the Town Red” performer began trending online after she took to her Instagram timeline and blasted her estranged father writing: “Dad, let me know when/if you need me to re-up your makeup cabinet because you are a b*tch.”

Shortly after, the contrite singer updated the post, writing, “Jk love you, I was mad.”

On the heels of father-daughter drama heating up the internet, here’s everything we know about Doja Cat’s Father, Dumisani Dlamini.

Doja Cat’s dad, Dumisani Dlamini, is a South African actor and dancer

Doja Cat’s dad, Dumisani Dlamini, is an actor and dancer in South Africa who is most famous for playing the Crocodile in the 1992 Whoopi Goldberg film Sarafina! According to Rolling Stone, the Grammy-winning singer’s parents, Elizabeth Sawyer and Dumisani Dlamini, met when the South African actor was performing in Serafina in 1992 and had a brief relationship before splitting.

While Doja Cat grew up in the United States with her mother, her dad, Dlamini, lived in South Africa and has never met his daughter.

In a 2021 Rolling Stones Interview, Doja Cat admitted that she was not acquainted with her dad besides a few social media interactions. She said “I felt confused a little bit,” She told Rolling Stone in 2012. It’s a little strange to see everybody else with their dad, and you didn’t even really have one.”

During the interview, one of Doja Cat’s childhood friends, Gabrielle Hames, added that the singer felt let down by her father, who never tried to reach out to her during her childhood. Hames said, “She would always think her dad was coming, and he didn’t come. She’d say, ‘My dad is gonna come. He lives in Africa, he’s just performing,’ and he wouldn’t come.”

Doja Cat’s dad, Dumisani Dlamini, praises his daughter’s success.

Despite their tenuous relationship, Dlamini told GQ South Africa in 2023 that he was proud of his daughter’s achievements.

Meanwhile, during an interview with Vlad TV, Doja Cat praised her father, saying, “He’s a dancer. He’s amazing. Actually, I didn’t know how amazing he was ’till, like, yesterday. He’s incredible. My mom showed me a video on YouTube of him dancing … It was for Sarafina!”

The singer added: “He just killed it. It was amazing. But I didn’t really know he could dance like that ’till yesterday.”

Doja Cat’s mom is a painter and clothing designer.

While the singer shares a complicated relationship with her estranged father, she is extremely close to her mother, Elizabeth Sawyer, a painter and Clothing designer who reportedly inspired her to pursue a career in creative arts.

In a 2023 interview with Billboard, the rapper said, “My mom is, like, a hippie from the ’60s, super, like, chill with most things. When it came to music and everything, she wanted to be a part of it. She wanted to hear it.”

