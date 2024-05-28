A GoFundMe campaign for former “General Hospital” star Johnny Wactor has raised over $36,000. The crowdfunding initiative was reportedly launched to render financial assistance to the late actor’s family in the wake of his violent death.

37-year-old Johnny Wactor was killed on Saturday, May 25, while attempting to stop a robbery in L.A. He portrayed Brando Corbin on the ABC soap “General Hospital” between 2020 and 2022.

According to reports, on early Saturday morning, Wactor was finishing a bartending shift in Downtown Los Angeles and walking toward his vehicle with a female coworker when he encountered three suspects trying to steal a catalytic converter from his car.

Wactor’s brother Grant told Daily Mail that when the late actor encountered the thieves, he “thought his truck was being towed.”

Grant added “So he said something to the guys, like, ‘Hey, are you towing?'” Once he turned around, he saw what was happening, and he put his coworker behind him. And that’s when they shot him.”

While the suspects fled the scene, Wactor was reportedly rushed to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Johnny Wactor’s Godmother Sets Up GoFundMe Campaign To Support His Loved Ones

In the wake of his death, Johnny Wactor’s godmother, Michaelle Kinard, launched a GoFundMe campaign to provide financial assistance for his loved ones. The crowdfunding campaign, endorsed by Johnny Wacctor’s mother, Scarlett, said the money would go towards paying for his family’s travelling expenses. Wactor’s family reportedly lives in South Carolina.

The fundraiser read, “I want to raise money for his mother, Scarlett, and his brothers, Lance and Grant, to be able to travel the distance of 2000 miles (the many times it may take) to take care of this heartbreaking business which they have been sentenced to.”

At the time of writing this article, the fundraiser, which had a goal of $100,000, had raised more than $38,000, with hundreds of donors contributing to the campaign.

The fundraiser added that “any excess donations” would “be donated to the charities the family chooses in memory of Johnny.”

