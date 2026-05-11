Hokum is showing great restraint at the box office in North America, even while facing such trending films. The movie has now entered Neon’s top 10 highest-grossing domestic releases. The film has surpassed Three Identical Strangers to achieve this notable feat in North America. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The gothic supernatural film directed by Damian McCarthy has also been released internationally, giving it a better chance of success at the box office. The movie has recovered its budget in its opening weekend only and is still performing strongly. It still needs a bigger boost to be called a sleeper hit. It is facing Hollywood biggies like The Devil Wears Prada 2, Michael, and now Mortal Kombat II as well.

How much has the film collected at the domestic box office so far?

According to Box Office Mojo, Hokum collected a solid $3.3 million on its 2nd weekend at the box office in North America. It is running across 1,885 theaters, down 48.4% from its opening weekend, despite five mega movies at the cinemas. The indie horror film has hit $12.5 million in domestic cume in just 10 days.

Becomes Neon’s 10th highest-grossing film ever in North America

According to reports, Hokum has surpassed the domestic haul of Three Identical Strangers in its second weekend. Directed by Tim Wardle, Three Identical Strangers is a 2018 documentary about the lives of Edward Galland, David Kellman, and Robert Shafran, identical triplet brothers adopted as infants by separate families. The documentary collected $12.3 million at the domestic box office in its theatrical run.

It was the 10th highest-grossing film ever released by Neon in North America. Hokum has now surpassed the domestic haul of Three Identical Strangers, with its $12.5 million domestic gross, making it the new 10th-highest-grossing film ever released by Neon.

More about its box office

The film has collected $2.1 million at the overseas box office so far, and is still counting, and, allied to the domestic total of $12.5 million, the indie horror’s worldwide collection has hit $14.6 million. It was made on a budget of only $5 million and has already crossed its break-even target. The film will soon cross the $20 million milestone worldwide. Hokum was released on May 1.

Box office summary

Domestic – $12.5 million

International – $2.1 million

Worldwide – $14.6 million

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