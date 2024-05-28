Jeremy Renner, who played William Brandt in the Mission Impossible franchise, has been missing from the last two instalments. In an interview with Collider to promote the third season of Mayor of Kingstown, Renner hinted at the possibility of reprising his role in the Mission: Impossible saga. Reflecting on his past contributions to the franchise in Ghost Protocol and Rogue Nation, Renner reminisces fondly about his experiences working alongside the star-studded cast. He attributed his departure from the series to the demanding filming schedules conflicting with his familial responsibilities as a parent. Nevertheless, Renner admired Tom Cruise’s leadership within the franchise, emphasizing his respect during the Collider conversation.

With his daughter now older, Jeremy Renner might be able to return to the Mission Impossible franchise. Renner has shown interest in playing William Brandt again, the character known for his combat skills and sharp humour. Brandt was once seen as a potential successor to Tom Cruise’s Ethan Hunt. With his mix of tactical expertise and lighthearted banter, Brandt added a unique dynamic to the team.

What is Jeremy Renner up to now?

Season 3 of Mayor of Kingstown, featuring Jeremy Renner as Mike McLusky, is now airing. This gripping crime drama delves into America’s prison system, focusing on the McLusky family in a town where incarceration is the only thriving industry. The family serves as power brokers, navigating the complex relationships between police, criminals, inmates, prison guards, and politicians.

Jeremy Renner voices Hawkeye in What If…? So far, two seasons have been released, with a third in development. The first season premiered in 2021, and the second in December 2023.

Avengers: The Kang Dynasty is currently in pre-production and is expected to be released in 2026.

Latest on Mission Impossible Franchise

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One, the seventh entry in the franchise, was released in 2023. The next instalment, Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part Two, directed by Christopher McQuarrie, will be released in 2025. The film stars Hannah Waddingham, Tom Cruise, and Vanessa Kirby.

