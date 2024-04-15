Jeremy Renner is a popular American actor who suffered a near-fatal accident on New Year’s Day last year. His recovery journey is an inspiration for all. Renner has proved himself to be a true Avenger in real life as well. He is popular for playing Hawkeye in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, also known as MCU. But in the movie The Avengers, Clint Barton was under Loki’s spell for a significant time, which made Renner unhappy.

The movie was released in 2012 and is one of the most successful Marvel movies, and the fans love it. It assembled the superheroes, and the cinematic experience was beyond comparison. The Marvel movie featured Robert Downey Jr as Iron Man, aka Tony Stark; Chris Hemsworth as Thor; Scarlett Johansson as Black Widow, aka Natasha Romanoff; Chris Evans as Captain America, aka Steve Rogers; Mark Ruffalo played Hulk, aka Bruce Banner role and Renner as Clint Barton.

Tom Hiddleston reprised his role as Loki and played the main villain in The Avengers. Loki uses the Mind stone to hypnotize Jeremy Renner’s character Hawkeye, turning him into his evil minion and making him do bad things. In an interview with the Los Angeles Times, Jeremy reflected on it and said, “At the end of the day, 90% of the movie, I’m not the character I signed on to play. I’m literally in there for two minutes, and then all of a sudden…”

According to his interview with Hero Complex as per IndieWire, Jeremy Renner added that there was not much information or back story about who Hawkeye was and more. He said, “. There’s a lot of unanswered questions, even for me. And I was OK with that. At least I was still in the movie. And I was glad for that…”

In another interview with Collider, Renner confessed that at one point while filming The Avengers, he thought he was an extra as a lot was going on and numerous characters were involved.

In addition to feeling like an extra, Renner did weird things on the Marvel movie’s set to get killed off in it. Jeremy Renner has appeared in multiple Marvel projects, including his mini-series Hawkeye.

