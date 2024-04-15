The first season of Bridgerton was released in 2020 on Netflix and became an instant fan favourite. The historical romantic drama is loved for its sensational romantic story, steamy scenes and amazing chemistry between the lead stars. The story of season one focuses on Phoebe Dynevor and Regé-Jean Page’s Daphne and Simon.

When the series was released, many couldn’t stop talking about how bold and beautiful it was. While the love story was a winner, the intimate scenes caught everyone’s attention. Phoebe and Rege’s ravishing chemistry indeed managed to fire up the screens. Bridgerton became a hit in a short period of time, and we got season 2 in 2023.

Bridgerton Season 1 Trailer

However, filming steamy scenes and watching them with your parents is never easy. In an interview, Phoebe Dynevor opened up about watching the show, filled with many s*x scenes with her family members. The actress, who was 25 at that time, told the Guardian, “I’m happy for Mum and Dad to see it, because they know the industry, and they know how hard I worked, and how much it meant to me getting that role. But not my grandparents. And with my younger brother… well, it’s awkward.”

In another interview, Bridgerton star Phoebe Dynevor shared how she was once embarrassed by the intimate scenes. The actress had to be on high alert and fast-forward the scenes while watching the show with her family. Phoebe told the Daily Star, “I watched the show with the whole family; even the grandparents managed to watch it. I had to sit there and fast-forward on high alert with the remote control. We managed it just about.”

Bridgerton Season 2 Trailer

Bridgerton Season 2 focused on Simone Ashley and Jonathan Bailey’s characters, Kate Sharma and Anthony Bridgerton. The second season also received equal amount of love from the show’s fans.

Watch the Season 3 Trailer

Meanwhile, fans will soon be treated to Bridgerton Season 3. The third season is based on ‘Romancing Mister Bridgerton’ novel, and the plot will focus on Nicola Coughlan’s Penelope and Luke Newton’s Colin’s love story. The third season will stream on Netflix on June 13, 2024.

