Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber waited around six years to embrace parenthood, and it is because of the singer’s mental health. An insider sheds light on Hailey’s delayed decision to become a mother and finally have Justin’s baby. It is no surprise that couples are always under media surveillance, and that ought to take a toll on one’s mental health. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Justin has had a controversial life, especially because he experienced stardom at an early age. Even today, he is often trolled and faces hatred online. Ever since Hailey married, she, too, has been a part of this regular trolling online. The Baby crooner was in a relationship with Selena Gomez, and her fans did not hesitate to criticize the celebrity couple.

Recently, a source close to Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber has told the OK! magazine that Hailey waited to have a baby because Justin’s mental health issues were allegedly too much for her; she couldn’t handle it. She wanted stability first in her life and relationship. Divorce rumors were all over the media at one point, and Stephen Baldwin asked the fans to pray for the couple. Justin’s past and health struggle with Ramsay Hunt’s disease made things overwhelming for them.

The source gave insight into Hailey and Justin Bieber’s relationship: “He’s a lot clingier, while she’s always been more emotionally mature and able to see things clearer. It was hard. Divorce seemed to be their only way out.”

The source said, “He stopped pushing her and making her feel guilty, and that’s when things turned around.” The insider continued, “They sought the advice of their pastor and got some much-needed therapy.”

According to TMZ, Hailey Bieber is in her second trimester, and the model is already bombarding us with cute pictures on her Instagram. For the uninitiated, Hailey and Justin got married in 2018 and recently renewed their vows as they announced their pregnancy.

