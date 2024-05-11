Hailey and Justin Bieber’s baby announcement recently sparked a frenzy online, with fans dragging the singer’s famous ex, Selena Gomez, into the discourse. Gomez was slammed online after she posted a seemingly innocuous picture of holding hands with her current boyfriend, Benny Blanco, on Instagram shortly after the Bierbers on May 9 announced they were expecting a child in a few months.

Selena Gomez’s picture was perceived as a subliminal diss against the happy couple, with many alleging that the Ring singer was upstaging their announcement.

Ardent fans have now slammed Hailey Bieber’s dad, Stephen Baldwin, as they believe the model’s father ruined the announcement a few months ago with his cryptic tweet. On Friday, Hailey and Justin Bieber, who have been married since 2019, announced the exciting news on social media while renewing their vows. Shortly after, they were flooded with congratulatory comments from several celebrities, including Justin Bieber’s father-in-law, Stephen Baldwin, who also took to social media with a photo of the couple kissing at their vow renewal. He captioned the picture, writing, “Blessed beyond words. Praise God. Let’s get ready to have some fun y’all.”

However, certain social media users were less than enthused by Blawin’s tweet and accused him of allegedly ruining the announcement months earlier with a cryptic tweet. A social media user on X wrote, “I’m crying Stephen Baldwin can’t keep secrets for s**t,” and posted a months-old article where Hailey’s dad posted a message asking for prayers for his daughter and husband.

I’m crying Stephen Baldwin can’t keep secrets for shit 😭 pic.twitter.com/Ec1NY7sXqS — ✨ (@PRlNCEOFPOPSTAN) May 9, 2024

Stephen Baldwin fuelled Hailey And Justin Bieber pregnancy rumors in February

In February 2024, Stephen Baldwin sparked concern online after writing, “Christians, please, when you think of Justin & Hailey, take a moment to offer a little prayer for them.”

Shortly after Balwin posted the message in February, reports surfaced alleging Hailey Bieber was displeased with her dad for fuelling infidelity and pregnancy rumours with the cryptic post.

While none of the parties explained the message, fans think Baldwin was referring to his daughter’s pregnancy after TMZ reported the model was currently six months pregnant. Social media users assert Hailey Bieber was in her first trimester when Baldwin made the cryptic plea online, thus spoiling the couple’s secret. A fan wrote, “Ugh, why does someone have to be the one who ruins it.”

Ugh why does someone have to be the one who ruins it — Ms Curly Q 🟧 (@CureCHD94) May 10, 2024

Another added, “He spoiled the engagement early too.”

He spoiled the engagement early too like 😭 — ✨ (@PRlNCEOFPOPSTAN) May 9, 2024

Meanwhile, Justin Bieber’s mom, Pattie Mallette, also took to Instagram to share her excitement, writing, “So I have been waiting for this day, and now that they have shared it, I can finally celebrate with y’all.”

Jennifer Lopez, Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner, Lenny Kravitz, Bella Hadid, Kourtney Kardashian, and Sofia Richie congratulated the couple.

