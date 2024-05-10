Selena Gomez Drops Photo Of Her Wearing A Ring Amid Hailey Bieber's Pregnancy Announcement, Gets Brutally Slammed Online, Netizens Say, "She's Desperate For Attention"

The Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber drama continues! Recently, Justin Bieber and Hailey announced they are all set to welcome their first child. Now, the focus has shifted towards Selena as she dropped a photo with a chunky ring coinciding with Hailey’s pregnancy announcement. The netizens are skeptical about the timing of her post as they criticize her for it on social media.

Selena and Justin were in an on-again-off-again relationship for a few years until the Sorry crooner tied the knot with Hailey in 2018. The singers have a devoted fan base, and Hailey has a solid line of followers. The online feud between Hailey and Selena fans is very popular on social media and sometimes gets ugly. Keep scrolling for more.

On Thursday, Selena Gomez took to the story section of her Instagram to post a picture of her with her current beau, Benny Blanco, but their faces were not visible in the pic. They seemed snuggled up; however, that was not the highlight of the photograph. Selena wore a chunky ring on her index finger as she held her hand, possibly with Benny. A few days back, a source close to the couple claimed that Selena and Benny had spoken about marriage and having kids. So, is this some kind of an indication from the Single Soon singer’s side? Are they all set for the next step in their life? However, the timing of Gomez posting such a photo has sparked conversation online, and the fans think it is too good to be just a coincidence.

Justin and Hailey Bieber renewed their wedding vows amid the latter’s pregnancy news. They posted a carousel of pictures with a visible baby bump on Hailey on Instagram. TMZ revealed that Hailey is in her third trimester, and netizens feel Sel is trying to steal Hailey’s thunder.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber)

Here’s what the netizens think about Selena’s alleged shady ring picture amid Hailey’s pregnancy reveal-

One of the users wrote, “She’s trying to take the buzz away from Hailey And Justin.”

Another person commented, “Most predictable girl in pop culture.”

“Like clock work she’s so obsessed with that man’s wife,” added one person.

Another user stated, “She’s desperate for attention.”

Followed by one person saying, “If she doesn’t have a therapist already, she really does needs one.”

A user quipped, “she’s so bitter and a sore loser because she can’t get he man she wants.”

One added, “She’s so petty.”

Another noted, “Interesting timing.”

Followed by, “such a looser.”

And, “She’s so pathetic.”

Selena Gomez shares new story of her and Benny Blanco on Instagram. pic.twitter.com/l7rJfOrDW6 — Buzzing Pop (@BuzzingPop) May 9, 2024

