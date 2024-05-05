Selena Gomez is ready to take the next step with Benny Blanco, revealing a source close to the development. The couple have been reportedly dating since 2023, while the singer received a lot of backlash for her personal choice, but Gomez is happy with her beau, and she often posts sweet moments of her with Blanco on social media.

Selena’s relationship with Justin Bieber was one of the hot topics in the media back in the day. It is still a topic of debate among their fans online. However, Justin is happily married to Hailey Bieber but the Sorry crooner worried everyone with his crying pictures. Keep scrolling for more.

Recently, a source close to the development has reported to the US Weekly magazine that Selena Gomez sees this relationship working out and has a future. The insider revealed, “He makes Selena laugh. He makes her feel secure and happy. They both think they’ve found the person they’ll be with forever.” As per the source, Selena believes she has found The One for her in Benny Blanco.

The source also mentioned that Selena Gomez’s friends and family are excited about her relationship with Benny Blanco. They continued, “She definitely sees this relationship going the distance. They’ve talked about marriage and having children and are very much on the same page.”

Another source close to Gomez revealed something similar as they said “Selena has found the love of her life. She’s ready to settle down.”

For the unversed, Selena Gomez was linked with former One Direction alum Zayn Malik and The Chainsmokers’ Drew Taggart last year. In December 2023, Selena confirmed her relationship with Benny Blanco and has been going strong ever since. Professionally, Benny has worked with both Selena and her former boyfriend, Justin Bieber.

