2023 looks good on Selena Gomez already! The beauty surprised fans with her hilarious ‘throuple’ situation with close friends Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham. She also shelled out massive body positivity goals in her bikini look during New Year’s celebrations. But most of all, it was her romance with Drew Taggart that left Selenators elated. Scroll below to know the latest update on the lovebirds.

Selena had left fans confused about her relationship with Drew. She was initially spotted on a bowling date with her rumoured beau and sources claimed they’re indeed dating. But she went on to quash reports only to step out hand in hand days after for their dinner outing.

What is exactly happening between Selena Gomez and Drew Taggart? Source close to US Weekly claims that the lovebirds are stronger than ever and happy to have fallen in love. “Selena and Drew have an amazing connection. They’re so happy to have gone with their guts and jumped in to give this a try,” claims their latest report.

Source close to the development goes on to claim that Drew Taggart and Selena Gomez are “both very into each other.” The Chainsmokers DJ is “such a nice guy” and that’s what the Only Murders In The Building actress “loves” about him.

Meanwhile, Selena has time and again made noise over her personal life. Prior to her romance with Drew Taggart, fans kept reminding her of her history with Justin Bieber, who has moved on with Hailey Baldwin since 2018. Her battle with Lupus, anxiety, depression and weight issues are just some of the other aspects that are continuously under scrutiny.

On the professional front, Selena Gomez will be next seen in Only Murders In The Building 3. She released her documentary, My Mind And Me, last year and has been teasing fans about her upcoming album.

