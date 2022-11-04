Selena Gomez has opened up about her relationship with Justin Bieber, saying that she was haunted by it after it ended. One of the most famous couples in Hollywood has to be Jelena. Both were together for years in an on-again and off-again romance that was filled with fights, cheating claims, and more.

Things finally ended between the former duo in 2018 after Bieber tied the knot with Hailey Bieber. This led to an unsaid feud between the Taki Taki singer and the model. However, things seem to be fine between them now, especially since posing together for a pic.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Now, Selena Gomez has spoken about her relationship with Justin Bieber candidly in her new documentary, Selena Gomez: My Mind and Me. The Only Murders in the Building actress said that she was “haunted” by it and the endless attention from people and paparazzi. “Everything was so public,” Gomez said.

“I felt haunted by a past relationship that no one wanted to let go of,” Selena Gomez says in the documentary. “But then I just moved past it. I wasn’t afraid anymore,” she added. Being as famous as she is, it is not a surprise that fans were invested in her relationship with Justin Bieber.

“I feel like I had to go through the worst possible heartbreak ever and then just forgetting everything at the drop of a hand, it was really confusing,” Selena added. “But I just think that needed to happen, and ultimately, it was the best thing that ever happened to me,” she continued.

It has been years since Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber broke up. Both seem to be doing good where they are now. Sel is focusing on her career and single life, while JB is happily married to Hailey Bieber.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more!

Must Read: Warner Bros Wants To Do More Harry Potter Films With JK Rowling Despite Her Transphobic Remarks Controversy?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram