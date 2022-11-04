While Johnny Depp is busy making guest appearances left and right, a new update on his love life has come. For the unversed, it was said that the Pirates of the Caribbean actor is dating his UK libel case lawyer Joelle Rich just a while after the defamation case against Amber Heard.

Currently, the actor is making the news over his appearance in Rihanna’s SavageXFenty fashion show. News broke out that Depp will be seen in it, which led to the fans rushing to Twitter to react to it. Several of them are against it and have even started trending ‘#AbuserxFenty.’

Coming back to the point, rumours are now rife that Johnny Depp’s latest romance with Joelle Rich has fizzled out. It is said that both of them started dating during the Amber Heard trial. Sources claim that they were shooting each other tender glances at the court while were seen riding the same car as well.

However, things may have come to an end for Johnny Depp and Joelle Rich. According to Daily Mail, Depp’s friend has said that their romance has died out. “Are they still an item? We are not talking about a normal couple here. It’s not a big, stable, committed love affair, and I’m not sure that it ever was,” the source told the outlet.

“I don’t know if they are together in any way at this point. Certainly I don’t believe it is a serious romantic relationship, or even an exclusive one,” they added. “Firstly, he has just come out of a massive legal battle [with ex-wife Amber Heard], so who would want to commit after that? It has been an extremely traumatic period for him,” the insider continued.

“Secondly, he’s Johnny Depp, and I don’t think a standard committed relationship is going to be his thing,” the source ended.

