Henry Cavill speaks on whether he would want to be the next James Bond as talks about it increase. After 2021’s No Time to Die was released, it marked an end to Daniel Craig’s 007. The actor started playing the character from 2006’s Casino Royale. After many years and a few films, he finally bid adieu.

Now, the producers are on a hunt for Craig’s replacement, and a few names have been in the running. This includes the Superman actor, Idris Elba, Tom Hardy, Regé-Jean Page, Kit Harington, and more. Among all of them, Cavill and Elba are the top choices.

While Idris Elba has ruled out being the next James Bond, now Henry Cavill has to say something too. During a recent interview with Josh Horowitz on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, the Enola Holmes 2 actor addressed whether he is still interested in playing 007.

For the unversed, Henry Cavill was the second choice for the role back in 2000. However, the James Bond producers went with Daniel Craig. “Yeah. I’m quite busy now. I love those guys, Barbara [Broccoli] and Mike [G. Wilson]. … Whether I’m considered for the role or not, I don’t know,” Henry said and added, “But it’d be fun to have the conversation, for sure.”

“And if I’m not, then I just want to see what they do with it next, because I think they’re amazing,” the actor continued. Currently, the actor is making a lot of buzz after he returned as Superman in a cameo in Black Adam.

It is also confirmed that he will be appearing in other DC projects as the superhero. However, this news came with a bit of disappointment to fans after it was revealed that Cavill won’t be coming back to the hit series The Witcher season 4.

Reports came in that it is because his management thinks Henry Cavill is a movie star now. Could it be possible that he becomes the next James Bond?

