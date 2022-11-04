Johnny Depp has a surprise collaboration with Rihanna in the works, and the fans aren’t too happy about it. Post the Amber Heard case, the Pirates of the Caribbean actor is all set to revive his damaged reputation and get back to work. He is already working on a film.

The actor will be seen playing the role of King Louis XV in the French-language film, Jeanne du Barry, formerly titled ‘La Favorite.’ Besides this, Depp is also focusing on his music and has been going around on tours in different parts of the world.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The next step ahead for Johnny Depp is now to guest star at Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Vol. 4 fashion show. As per Fox News Digital, a source revealed that the Fantastic Beasts actor will not be modelling but will make history as the “first male to take part in this ‘star’ moment, previously done with Cindy Crawford and Erykah Badu in past shows.”

Several A-listers like Cara Delevingne, Irina Shayk, Joan Smalls, and Taraji P. Henson will be featured in Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty fashion show. But it is not certain if Johnny Depp will be seen with them. Just after this news broke out, several fans stormed to Twitter to react to it, and they are not happy.

Some have even started to trend #AbuserxFenty to voice their disapproval over the same.

“supporting an abuser after being a victim of abuse? this ain’t it RiRi,” a person wrote.

“Abusive men in the entertainment industry are not only shielded and given impunity but actively REWARDED for their actions. Upheld as heroes and icons. This is the sick truth. #AbuserxFenty,” one fan wrote.

Another wrote, “beyond disappointed that @fentybeauty is partnering with a known abuser and r*pist. I was a huge fan of @fentyskin products but will no longer be buying until Fenty promises to #DitchDepp.

Check out more reactions here:

i think what hurts the most is that the damage is irreversible. a much more powerful statement that could’ve uplifted Amber to be involved in a high profile fashion show like this but instead, is again, silenced for her abuser to have a major platform. #AbuserxFenty — saturn hope (@audrcyz) November 3, 2022

rihanna going out of her way to, like, rehabilitate the image of a domestic abuser and rapist is fucking crazy cause the hell is johnny depp, a rapidly decaying corpse, going to do at a LINGERIE SHOW? but even past all that does she even know her audience? — sk (@kirkxxs) November 3, 2022

Rihanna giving Johnny Depp clout is actually a really good example of why it means nothing when someone says “as a victim of domestic violence, I support JD”. Like sorry that you went through that however it is still very not OK to support abusers!!! — Rich Clarkophile (@exposingrich) November 3, 2022

What do you think about Johnny Depp appearing on Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty fashion show?

Must Read: Harvey Weinstein Case: Massage Therapist Testifies That The Producer Masturbated In Front Of Her, Groped Her Breast

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram