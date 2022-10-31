Henry Cavill announced that he has left The Witcher, and now it is being said that he got a push from his management over the same. The Superman actor took to his Instagram to announce his departure as Geralt of Rivia from the series just after Netflix confirmed season 4.

It was also announced that Liam Hemsworth will be replacing the actor. Fans went into a frenzy upon hearing this news. Many criticized this move and pointed out how the series is only working because of the Man of Steel actor. Cavill didn’t reveal the season why he chose to exit from the show.

But rumours are rife that both his management and Warner Bros feel that Henry Cavill is done with TV shows. Grace Randolph, the creator and host of Beyond the Trailer, claims, “His management feels he’s a movie star now with the #Superman cameo.” It is also said that Warner Bros Discovery doesn’t want the actor to be in TV shows anymore.

The insider added that this is also the reason why Henry Cavill signed up for the new film with Guy Ritchie. For the unversed, the Justice League actor will be reuniting with his Man From U.N.C.L.E director for an action yarn set during World War 2. It is titled, The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare and will depict the real-life story of Winston Churchill and James Bond writer Ian Fleming’s secret combat organization.

Besides this, Henry has had a busy year. He had a cameo in Dwayne Johnson’s Black Adam, which confirmed his comeback as Superman. More projects related to his DC superhero are lined up, including Man of Steel 2. Cavill will also appear in Enola Holmes 2, alongside Millie Bobby Brown.

Just recently, the Enola Holmes sequel received its Rotten Tomatoes ratings. It got a solid 94% score from the critics, and it has yet to receive an audience score. Even its early reactions were positive. It seems like Henry Cavill is really moving away from the TV series spotlight.

