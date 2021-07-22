Fame at a young age can cost you a lot of things and privacy is the topmost priority. Millie Bobby Brown who started her career at a young age rose to massive fame with her character of ‘Eleven’ in Netflix’s Stranger Things. Brown once tearfully recalled a horrific fan encounter and shared the story with her fans on Instagram.

Brown is one of the most followed teen celebrities with over 46 million followers on Instagram. Whoa, that’s a huge number!

It was when Millie Bobby Brown went Christmas shopping with her mother and encountered a stubborn fan who was so adamant about taking her video that she refused to respect her privacy and boundaries.

Millie Bobby Brown took to her Instagram story and narrated the entire story and said, “She said, ‘Can I take a video of you?’ I said, ‘No,'” the Stranger Things actress said. “At the end of the day, I don’t need to justify it to anyone. If I don’t want to be taken a video of, I don’t have to be.”

And although Millie denied her request, she recorded her anyway.

“I said, ‘I’m a human being. What more can I ask from you?’ ” Millie said. “I asked her and she said, ‘So I can’t take a video of a human being?’ And I said, ‘No, not when I said no.'”

Millie Bobby Brown was really ‘upset’ over the incident and asked her fans to respect her privacy.

The Stranger Things actress added, “I just wish people were more respectful,” Brown said. “I’m still trying to navigate this all and it’s still overwhelming. I will take a picture with you, but when you push the boundary and try and fight me on it … where are my rights to say no?”

Watch the video here:

millie bobby brown just posted on her instastory talking about how once again people forget that celebrities ARE human beings. no matter who they are you have to respect them and be kind, making someone uncomfortable it’s not cool. pic.twitter.com/76y1gEafmY — thay (@beingamaguire) November 30, 2020

What are your thoughts on Millie Bobby Brown asking her fans to respect her privacy? Tell us in the comments below.

