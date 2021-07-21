How do you react when you see Hollywood celebrities grooving on Hindi songs? Well, for us it’s kind of a big deal. Now, a video is going viral on social media where Timothée Chalamet is seen grooving on popular Punjabi song ‘Mundian Tu Bach Ke’ and it’s the best thing you’ll see on the internet today.

Reportedly, Chalamet was attending a party at Bagatelle Beach Club in Saint Tropez, France.

In the viral video, Timothée Chalamet can be seen wearing a white t-shirt and has paired it with grey slim fit shorts. He accessorised the look with a pair of sunglasses and a black cap. The Dune actor can be seen grooving as soon as the DJ played ‘Mundian tu bach ke’ and he looked cute beyond words.

Take a look at Timothée Chalamet’s video here:

If that’s not the mid-week motivation we needed to get through the day then we don’t know what is.

Indian fans are going gaga over Timothée Chalamet’s video grooving on a Punjabi song. A fan commented, “Oh my god I scream”. Another fan commented, “I already love TIMOTHÉE CHALAMET bt now watching him vibe to one of my fav Punjabi song is making me love him more” A third fan commented, “The Indian in me screamed!!!!!!”

Here’s another video of the Dune actor grooving on Shakira’s ‘Hips Don’t Lie’. Take a look:

Isn’t he a total cutie?

Well, this isn’t the first time that a Hollywood celebrity is grooving on ‘Mundian tu bach ke’. Last year, Kylie Jenner’s video of grooving on the same song was going viral on the internet. Take a look at it here:

What are your thoughts on Timothée Chalamet grooving on a Punjabi song? Tell us in the comments below.

