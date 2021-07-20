Contrary to how effortless, natural, and erotic a s*x scene may look on screen, Hollywood actors have to go through a lot of thoughtfulness, hard work, and preparation for the scene. When you’re dropping your clothes with a near-stranger, things are bound to get err a bit uncomfortable. Something similar happened with Henry Cavill.

Period drama Tudors, which is focused on the early years of King Henry VIII’s nearly 40-year reign, is known for its raunchy bold scenes. Cavill, who played the role of Charles Brandon the Duke of Suffolk, found himself caught up between a rock and a hard place on set.

Henry Cavill once opened up about an embarrassing situation while filming a bold scene on the sets of The Tudors. Talking to Mens Health magazine, he said, “A girl had to be on top of me, she had spectacular breasts, and I hadn’t rearranged my stuff into a harmless position. She’s basically rubbing herself all over me and, um, it got a bit hard.”

“I had to apologise profusely afterwards. It’s not great when you’re in a professional acting environment, and somebody gets a boner, is it? No, not acceptable,” Cavill said.

Meanwhile, Henry Cavill’s Netflix series Witcher Season 2 is all set to premiere on the streaming platform on December 17. He previously shared a trailer of the much-awaited series that showed that his character Geralt of Rivia with Princess Ciri, played by Freya Allan, go on a journey together.

Interestingly, one of his most infamous traits of him doing nothing but glowering and grunting his way across the Continent is about to change in the upcoming season of Witcher. Talking about it to Gizmodo, Cavill said, “There’s a comedy aspect [to Geralt being a ‘grumpy snowman’], and I wanted to lean away from that. I played the season one way deliberately, which was him in the wilds and without the opportunity for vast swaths of dialogue. I thought best, ‘be the man who is speaking less because that seems like he’s thinking more’—that was the intention with that.”

