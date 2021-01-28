Bridgerton released on Christmas last years. It’s been just over a month and the romantic drama has been smashing records like never before. The Regé-Jean Page & Phoebe Dynevor starrer has now been crowned the most-watched Netflix show, with a viewership of over 82 million! Read on for all the scoop.

The Chris Van Dusen created series has been special for many reasons. First off, it has been termed as the royal version of Blake Lively starrer Gossip Girl. Ever since the news broke out, GG fans went gaga and stormed Netflix to watch the show. Apart from that, the royal setup, the steamy romance sequences have just been some other talking points of Bridgerton.

Previously, The Witcher has created a storm on OTT platforms. The show garnered 78 million streams in its first 28 days. But Bridgerton surpassed this record by garnering a huge 82 million viewership during the same time span!

Netflix, Head Of Drama, Jinny Howe even announced that Regé-Jean Page & Phoebe Dynevor starrer has made it to top 10 in every country except Japan. Bridgerton is the most-watched show in as many as 83 countries including the UK, France, US, India.

“I do think that I am seeing a pivot in terms of people wanting things to feel a little more aspirational and just escapist and feel good. It’s hard to know where we’ll be a couple years from now, but I think that this is going to be the trend for a while. I imagine it’s going to continue to go this blue sky, feel-good route,” shared Jinny Howe.

Well, surely celebrations are on the cards for the entire Bridgerton cast.

The show was recently announced to be revived for a Season 2. It was none other than Lady Whistledon who made the big revelation!

