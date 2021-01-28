It has been long since we have seen anything new in Westeros. There have been constant updates about us fast-moving towards getting something new in the Game Of Thrones universe. While House Of The Dragon is confirmed and is in pre-production, there is a new tea that the birdies have flew in with. It says that an animated spin-off to GOT is in works with HBO Max and it has George RR Martin involved too. Read on to know all you need to know about the same.

Based on George RR Martin’s classic writings Songs Of Ice and Fire, Game Of Thrones became a cult show with its almost decade long run. As per the reports HBO Max is in the initial stage of developing an animated series on the world of Westeros and making it with the same grandeur as the live-action version was.

As per a report in the Hollywood Reporter, The animated show is in a very base stage and there is no confirmation if it will be made or not. But the birdies tell that the studio has already begun conversations with the writers to develop the show with RR Martin’s involvement. The animated Game Of Thrones series will be an adult learning drama and will be made with the sensibilities of an adult audience only.

The animated Game Of Thrones is a part of a bigger strategy that involves many projects based on the works of the celebrated author, George RR Martin is. If the report is to go by further, led by HBO drama head Francesca Orsi and her group, a team has already started working on the idea closely with Martin, who remains to be a constant in all Ice & Fire projects.

Meanwhile, The Game Of Thrones spin-off House Of The Dragon is in the pre-production stage and stars Olivia Cooke, Emma D’Arcy and Matt Smith. It was recently when the 2D versions of the Dragons we should expect in the show were released and that was a sort of confirmation that the work on the show has begun. It goes on floors in spring.

How excited are you about multiple Game Of Thrones projects in the pipeline? Let us know in the comments section below.

