It was just yesterday we heard that Pamela Anderson bid goodbye to social media. Within a span of a day, the Playboy Magazine star has once again surprised her fans by revealing of her secret marriage to bodyguard Dan Hayhurst. Read below to know more.

For the unversed, this is Pamela’s fifth marriage. She revealed about it to The Daily Mail. She tied the knot on Christmas eve. Along with the pictures, the Baywatch star shared, “I’m exactly where I need to be, in the arms of a man who truly loves me. This one year together has felt like seven — like dog years.”

In the pictures shared to The Daily Mail, Pamela Anderson wore a classic white wedding gown. She tied the knot with Dan Hayburst in the backyard of her Vancouver Island’s property. As shared by her, she fell in love with her bodyguard during the lockdown phase in 2020, the moment after they both met.

“I am in love. We were married Christmas Eve with both our families’ blessing, everyone we know is happy for us. I was married on the property I bought from my grandparents 25 years ago, this is where my parents were married and they are still together. I feel like I’ve come full circle. I think this romantic property has a lot of healing energy, I’m at peace here. It’s a big property but a few people passing by could see the fairytale gown with the long Princess Diana veil dragging in the mud. Heaven,” Pamela Anderson shared.

For those who aren’t aware, Pamela had her first marriage in 1995 with musician Tommy Lee. Her second marriage was with Kid Rock in 2006, after splitting with Lee in 1998. She then married Rick Salomon and Jon Peters.

