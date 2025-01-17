Kanye West once again stirred intrigue and confusion online, sharing a throwback video of Pamela Anderson that left fans questioning his motives.

The clip, originally from Hugh Hefner’s 82nd birthday celebration in 2008, showed the ‘Baywatch’ star confidently delivering a cake to the Playboy mogul while wearing only high heels.

KANYE WEST – HIDE YOUR BITCH (BULLY) NUEVO ¿¿SNIPPET?? PORQUE MIERDA ESTÁ PAMELA ANDERSON EN BOLAS DE FONDO? JAJAJAJAJAJJAJ Esto tiene que ser troll, no puede ser pic.twitter.com/T480DEcg6A — nicolás (@Nicolito1899) January 15, 2025

Social Media Reacts to Kanye West’s Post

In the footage, Anderson, then 40, twirled playfully, leaning in to plant kisses on Hefner as he smiled and held her waist.

West added his own spin to the moment by overlaying the video with audio that repeated the phrase “Hide your bitch,” leaving many to wonder about the intent behind the post.

Social media quickly erupted with mixed reactions. Some fans speculated on a potential collaboration between West and Anderson, recalling her cameo in his 2006 ‘Touch the Sky’ music video.

Others questioned whether Anderson, now 57, had approved of the post, while a few expressed frustration, finding it increasingly difficult to justify the rapper’s unpredictable behavior.

“I don’t think Pamela Anderson is going to like what Kanye did …” one user wrote. Another added, “Erm did Pamela Anderson approve Kanye to post that video or…?”

I don’t think Pamela Anderson is going to like what Kanye did … — FransiscaLifestyle (@FransiscaL12076) January 15, 2025

Erm did Pamela Anderson approve Kanye to post that video or…? — ★ (@OwoEstelle) January 16, 2025

A third added, “Why the f–k did Kanye West post Pamela Anderson naked in his stories? Defending this man is difficult; I try very hard sometimes.”

Pq caralhos o Kanye West postou a Pamela Anderson pelada nos stories???? — badgaljuju (@99hailuj99) January 16, 2025

Pamela Anderson: A Legendary Playboy Legacy

Pamela Anderson’s association with Playboy is iconic. She debuted on the magazine’s cover in 1989 and made 13 appearances, more than any other model in its history.

Meanwhile, West remains unapologetic in his social media habits, often sharing risque images, typically of his wife, Bianca Censori.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by YEEZY MAFIA (@yeezymafia)

West and Censori, known for her daring fashion choices, tied the knot in December 2023 following his high-profile divorce from Kim Kardashian.

Recently, the rapper shared provocative photos of his wife, defending his controversial posts unapologetically.

For more such stories, check out Hollywood News

Must Read: When Selena Gomez Revealed That She Cannot Carry Her Own Children: “I Had To Grieve For A While”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News