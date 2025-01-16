The rampant wildfires across California have destroyed homes, taken lives, and led to residents fleeing to safety. Kim Kardashian also evacuated her house with her four children, and the Internet was appalled and disgusted to see their father, Kanye West, vacationing in Dubai with his Biance Censori.

They slammed him for being a bad father and not being there for his kids during this moment of crisis. A few days later, the rapper was spotted with three children in Japan. Here’s what we know about the spotting and what an eyewitness revealed after watching Kanye and the kids together.

Kanye West Spotted In Japan With Three Of His Kids After Wildfire Evacuation

According to photos available on the Internet, the controversial star was seen at a convenience store with his three youngest kids, son Saint, daughter Chicago, and son Psalm. Kim and Kanye’s eldest daughter, North, was not spotted with them, and it is unclear if she’s in Japan or with her mother back in the USA. According to rumors, Kanye met his children after four long months.

He has been busy traveling around the world with his wife, Bianca, and has not spent much time with his kids. The 47-year-old was previously married to Kim from 2014 to 2022. Meanwhile, as per the pictures, Kanye wore an all-black outfit with a hoodie, sweats, and sneakers. All three kids also wore similar casual outfits for the trip to a 7-Eleven in Japan.

They held bags full of snacks and candy as they exited the store. As per an eyewitness, Kanye and the children arrived at the store for a quick buy and were accompanied by his bodyguards. He reportedly declined any selfie requests by the onlookers and returned to the van after buying what the kids wanted. “A black van pulled out the front, and all of a sudden, the kids have gone running in, and Kanye followed behind,” said the witness.

They added that the family spent around 10 minutes in the store grabbing supplies and food items. “The kids were buying the store; they had two carrier bags full of random lollipops and snacks. A couple of other families and I noticed him,” the eyewitness added. Meanwhile, netizens previously called out Kanye for being irresponsible.

Fans Previously Slammed Kanye West For Not Being There For His Kids

They used social media to describe him as “a sorry excuse of a father.” They called him out for being narcissistic and partying around with Bianca instead of being there for his four kids, especially after all four of them were evacuated from their house due to the wildfires raging across California.

