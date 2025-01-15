The Los Angeles and California wildfires have caused a lot of destruction and heartbreak. From evacuations to people losing their homes and lives, it has been absolute chaos. Kim Kardashian is the latest on the list of people who are evacuating their homes. The reality star and her kids have left their home and left for safety as firefighters work around the clock to save lives.

Meanwhile, Kanye West, who is Kim’s former husband and the father of her children, continues to remain abroad with his current wife Bianca Censori. Not so long ago, the two were seen chilling in Dubai and fans were not happy with his behavior. They took to the Internet to slam him and call him out for not being there for his kids amidst a time of emergency and crisis.

Kanye West Remains Abroad As Kim Kardashian Evacuates House With Kids

Over the last couple of months, Kanye and Bianca have been travelling around the world. From Maldives to Japan and China, the couple has been shopping and honeymooning around. Meanwhile, Kim and their four kids were forced to evacuate their home due to the wildfires. For the unversed, Kim and Kanye have four children: North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm.

Fans Slam Kanye West For Not Being There For His Kids Amidst Wildfires

Netizens took to Reddit to shame Kanye for his behavior and called him a failed parent. One user said, ‘It’s sad for all the kids but I feel especially bad for North since she seems to worship him,” referring to how North seems to endorse and flaunt the rapper being her father all the time. Another stated, “I don’t wanna see this ‘man’ acting a fool on Instagram about it.”

They added, “He clearly couldn’t give a damn about his kids, how awful for them.” A third commented, “It’s honestly so sad…being a deadbeat parent is up there with the worst things a person can do.” A fourth said, “Like you don’t even have to raise them but visit???” A fifth felt that even though it was sad, it was for the better that the kids were away from his influence.

One user wrote, “Is everybody done pretending this guy cares about his children as anything other than extensions of his own narcissism?” Another stated, “What a pathetic and sorry excuse for a father. The children don’t deserve this and neither does Kim.” A third called the whole thing crazy.

They added, “I’d be rushing to LA to see my kids but he’s too busy partying with a 30yo,” referring to Kanye’s wife Bianca. A fourth mused about how hard Kim has tried to keep him in their life and said, “She has made so much effort to make sure they have a good image of him. Even with all the harassment and abuse she was receiving. He’s been absent for years.”

