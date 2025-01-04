When the news of Kim Kardashian dating Pete Davidson first came out in 2021, people were quite surprised. The pairing wasn’t one the Internet had even thought possible. The reality star has mainly dated basketball players and musicians, and people thought Pete wasn’t her type. The two enjoyed a romance of nine months but split up on friendly terms instead of toxic.

While they were together, both of them gushed about how much fun they had and what a new experience it was. Reports claimed that the two broke up because of busy schedules, but there’s more to the story. As per a new report, the media scrutiny and Kanye West’s interference led to its demise.

Did Kanye West Sabotage Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson’s Relationship?

According to In Touch Weekly, the breakup wasn’t because they weren’t interested in each other, but because things got too much to handle. “He simply could not handle the level of scrutiny and insane stress that came with dating her,” an insider told the portal. They claimed that Kanye had totally sabotaged Kim and Pete’s relationship with his constant attempts.

For the unversed, Kim was married to Kanye from 2014 to 2021. Though she filed for divorce in 2021, it got finalized in 2022. When the news of Kim and Pete’s romance came out, Kanye went berserk and took to his social media to mock, shame, and target the comedian. The rapper even sent a truck of roses to Kim, hoping to convince her to get back with him again.

“Kanye pretty much threatened his life and Pete took that very seriously, he was terrified day and night after that,” the source said and added, “He could hardly sleep and anywhere he went outside the house he felt unsafe, it was very unhealthy for him.” All of this led to the end of Kim and Pete’s romance even though they both enjoyed their time together and would have kept things between them going much longer if the situation was different.

Pete Davidson’s Struggle With Mental Health Issues

For those not aware, Pete has struggled through a lot of issues including borderline personality disorder and post-traumatic stress disorder, amongst other mental health issues. The scrutiny, hate, and the threats apparently became too much for him to truly handle. “Kim was very understanding and sweet, they were both sad it had to end,” the insider claimed in the report.

Kris Jenner On Pete Davidson Back Then

Their relationship was also featured on their reality show The Kardashians. Kim’s mother Kris Jenner had also praised Pete and called him amazing. “No drama, no stress, he’s just Pete,” she stated during the confessional of the show and concluded with the comment, “I think Kim is happy, she laughs, she’s more confident, Pete brings out the best in her.”

