Kanye West is back at it, unleashing a fiery rant on Instagram as he takes aim at Adidas once again, accusing the brand of undermining his business efforts. The 47-year-old artist shared his frustrations, calling out the German sportswear giant for allegedly manipulating Google’s search algorithm to make their website appear first when customers search for “Yeezy.com”—thus steering traffic away from his own site.

Adidas Ended Partnership With Kanye West Back In 2022

Kanye’s social media outburst follows Adidas ending their partnership with Kanye’s Yeezy brand in November 2022 after his antisemitic remarks. Yet, the company continued selling remaining Yeezy stock, a move that didn’t sit well with the rapper. In his post, Kanye didn’t hold back, claiming that the brand even froze his accounts following their fallout, despite the ongoing success of his own ventures.

He shared a screenshot of the Google search and wrote, “When you Google Yeezy.com, the Adidas site comes before the Yeezy site. Members at Adidas, stop doing this. Stop doing your moves to hold me back. Our partnership is done. You’re a 60 million-dollar company that froze my accounts. Now I’m back on my feet (no pun intended), and I’m not going to stand for this (no pun again).”

He also called out Adidas for what he described as oppression and design theft, referencing their issues even before the infamous “tweet.” “I did phenomenal work for you guys and because I stood up for myself, y’all tried to intimidate and oppress me. Everyone remembers I had major issues with Adidas because of design theft and oppression before ‘the tweet,’” he continued.

Kanye West Also Targeted Jerry Lorenzo For Disloyalty

Kanye’s frustrations weren’t limited to the brand alone—he also turned his attention to fellow designer Jerry Lorenzo, accusing him of disloyalty for continuing to work with Adidas after their public split.

Kanye West referred to Lorenzo’s recent show as a “copy” of his own Hollywood Bowl performance and criticized those around him for using him for their own gain.

Kanye West’s Success Despite Setback

Despite these challenges, Kanye boasted of his company’s continued success, revealing that Yeezy.com made a staggering $100 million in just six months, even after he temporarily shut down the site to regain control of his Shopify accounts.

With over a million pairs of pods sold and new styles in development, Kanye seems determined to prove that he can succeed independently, without the help of Adidas or others in the fashion industry.

He concluded the post, “We sold over a million pairs of pods and I’ve been working on ten other styles for the past 2 years It’s Yeezy for the people. Everything else was in the way. If there are grammatical errors as always rewrite in the comments and I will update. Thank you.”

Adidas Removes Yeezy Content After Kanye West’s Rant

According to Yahoo Finance, Adidas acted swiftly in response to Kanye’s accusations, removing all Yeezy-related content from their website, including product pages and articles.

This move aligns with their previously announced decision to sever ties with Kanye by 2025, with CEO Bjorn Gulden stating that there were “no more open issues” between the two parties.

