Kanye West returned to X after the holiday break, reactivating his account on December 27 and posting his first message on December 29 with a link to his Yeezy website.

The new line of Yeezy clothing featuring cryptic phrases and symbols, quickly stirred up controversy.

Among the designs are words like “Becmhuk tpubyh,” a Russian phrase that translates to “Herald Tribune,” and an unusual combination of backward Ns and a sigma (ИΣИ), which fans are debating might refer to “Yzy” (Yeezy).

Kanye West’s New Line of Clothing Seemingly Has Nazi-Inspired Logos

Further complicating matters, the new line features logos—one with an eagle and Olympian rings and another resembling a Y and Z—prompting some fans to associate them with Nazi symbols, particularly with references to the 1936 Berlin Olympics.

On a Kanye subreddit, one fan inquired if the designs had any relation to Nazis, “What does the symbol on the shorts and socks mean my mom finna yell at me if it’s some nazi s–t.”

Another person responded, referring to the 1936 Summer Olympics in Berlin that was under Adolf Hitler’s Nazi rule, “The symbol is YZ which should be Yeezy, but it also looks like the nazi symbol ‘wolfsangle,’ the eagle with three rings looks like the nazi Olympics.”

Despite these mixed reactions, Kanye has yet to clarify the meaning or inspiration behind the logos and Russian phrases.

Kanye West Has Previously Gotten in Trouble for Anti-Semitism

This is not the first time Kanye has sparked controversy. His antisemitic remarks earlier this year, including a tweet about going “death con three on JEWISH PEOPLE” and praising Hitler in a 2022 interview, led to an eight-month suspension from X.

Kanye’s return to the platform follows a reported holiday in Japan with his wife, Bianca Censor. He’s believed to be working on new music there.

