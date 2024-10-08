Kanye West and Bianca Censori have been the talk of the two since their marriage. Now, reports claim that not everything is going well between the controversial couple. Ye was spotted along on multiple ocassions. However, Kanye will take the legal step and allegedly file for divorce from the Yeezy architect. Scroll below for the deets.

For the uninitiated, Ye was previously married to Kim Kardashian and shared four children. After splitting from the American media personality, Ye married Censori in a hush-hush ceremony. They have always been in the news due to their eccentric fashion. Bianca is always seen in revealing and near-nude clothes. The netizens always criticize her and accuse Kanye of controlling Bianca and turning her into Kim 2.0.

According to TMZ’s report via Hindustan Times, Kanye West and Bianca Censori have allegedly told their loved ones they have parted ways ‘a few weeks ago.’ Ye has further informed people close to him about his plans to file for a divorce from Bianca. As per the sources, Bianca has flown back to her family in Australia after the split. Another insider informed the New York Post that their marriage might be on the rocks, but it is not beyond repair.

Meanwhile, one of the sources indicated that Ye and Bianca’s future together may not be certain as the rapper “changes his mind all the time. It’s very possible that happens here.” However, the reasons behind this alleged rift are still unknown. A source claimed that the rapper is thinking of living in Tokyo, Japan. He and Bianca Censori are often spotted in the city, and sometimes North is also seen accompanying the couple.

Kanye West was also seen several times in Tokyo, but he was without Boanca Censori. The spottings were from the past two weeks.

Here’s how the netizens are reacting to the divorce rumors –

One user wrote, “I am actually surprised it lasted this long.”

Another said, “She can finally wear clothes now! She is free!”

“Looks like a contract marriage, and the contract is up,” commented one user.

Followed by one saying, “Presumably, they ran out of crazy outfits to wear.”

One person stated, “That paparazzi marriage was never going to last.”

A user said, “She’s sick of being cold.”

And, “She’s starting to come to her senses. Good.”

