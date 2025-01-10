Years before Sutton Foster and Hugh Jackman’s romance became public, a seemingly innocent social media post by Sutton appeared to foreshadow their eventual relationship amid swirling rumors of an affair.

The Broadway stars, who went public with their romance this week, had long been the subject of speculation following the end of their respective marriages.

Jackman, 56, and Foster, 49, first crossed paths in 2008 when she starred in Shrek the Musical, but their bond truly deepened during their 2022 Broadway collaboration in The Music Man.

Hugh Jackman was photographed holding hands with Sutton Foster during a date night in Santa Monica, Calif. 👀🫖 pic.twitter.com/b9FDVyyANS — Page Six (@PageSix) January 7, 2025

A Playful ‘Cheating’ Post That Took On New Meaning

In 2019, Sutton hinted at the future with a cryptic post that would later gain new meaning. Announcing their casting in the 1962 musical, she cleverly referenced one of its songs, sharing the message, “Til there was Hugh.”

Til there was Hugh https://t.co/PDMuL0TOq1 — Sutton Foster (@sfosternyc) March 25, 2019

This foreshadowed the connection that would later bloom into a romantic relationship. Coincidentally, this post resurfaced just hours after Hugh Jackman‘s 2015 tweet about “cheating” took on a new life of its own.

In the tweet, Hugh shared a playful image of himself contemplating a plate of cookies, quipping, “To cheat or not to cheat — that is the question?!” He referred to the dilemma of indulging in a cheat meal while dieting.

To cheat or not to cheat – that is the question!? pic.twitter.com/9i9dAcNq6g — Hugh Jackman (@RealHughJackman) October 19, 2015

However, with his relationship with Sutton now public, social media users couldn’t resist commenting on how the tweet “aged poorly” in light of the ongoing affair rumors.

unfortunately this just became the funniest tweet in history https://t.co/p5dhIbx50H — lee (@hcwletts) January 7, 2025

male jokes are always hidden truths https://t.co/aQF20DhgJm — ☪︎ (@malaikasfw) January 8, 2025

Oh wow this aged really well. https://t.co/lsbDo4iUL4 — Scott Wyllie (@TheWyllieScott) January 8, 2025

Hugh Jackman & Sutton Foster Publicly Confirmed Their Relationship

Amid the attention, rumors about Hugh Jackman’s romance with Sutton intensified following the end of his 27-year marriage to Deborra-Lee Furness in September 2023. Hugh and Sutton’s chemistry on stage dates back to 2020, when they first started working on The Music Man, which only fueled speculation about their closeness.

Fans were quick to draw parallels between the old “cheating” post and the growing affair rumors, poking fun at how the tweet now seemed almost prescient. Sutton and Hugh made their relationship official on Monday, stepping out hand-in-hand for a dinner date in Santa Monica. The public display of affection confirmed what many had long suspected.

Sources close to Deborra-Lee, 68, indicated that she felt a sense of relief now that the truth was out, confirming the suspicions that had been gnawing at her. “She trusted her intuition, and it was right,” a source revealed. “She can now fully close this chapter and move on.’.”

Being married to you Deb is as natural as breathing. From nearly the moment we met … I knew our destiny was to be together. In our 25 years – our love has only grown deeper. I love with my whole heart. @Deborra_lee pic.twitter.com/Dg56vzS4x3 — Hugh Jackman (@RealHughJackman) April 11, 2021

Both Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster had recently ended long-term marriages—Hugh’s to Deborra-Lee and Sutton’s to her ex-husband, Ted Griffin, with whom she shares a daughter.

