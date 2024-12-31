Hugh Jackman wasn’t holding back in a video where he made a hilarious, albeit very serious, plea to the Academy: Do not nominate Ryan Reynolds for Best Original Song. The reason? If the Spirited track “Good Afternoon” got an Oscar nod, Jackman’s life would be “insufferable” for a whole year. Yup, he was talking about working alongside Reynolds on Deadpool 3. Imagine the chaos.

In the video, Jackman, looking deadpan and sitting in front of the camera, shared his wish for a “positive message” in the new year. But, of course, the latest Spirited development derailed that. “I really, really wanted to send out a positive message at the beginning of the year, but recent events have made that impossible,” he said, setting the stage for his tongue-in-cheek Oscar plea.

Now, if you’re wondering what “recent events” meant, Reynolds’ infectious musical number “Good Afternoon” was shortlisted for Best Original Song at the 2024 Oscars. Jackman was all in for the song—he even admitted that his family “had a blast” watching Spirited. But there was a big catch. “Ryan Reynolds getting a nomination in the Best Song category would make the next year of my life insufferable,” Jackman warned, eyes widening with mock horror. The reason? Deadpool 3.