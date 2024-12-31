Hugh Jackman wasn’t holding back in a video where he made a hilarious, albeit very serious, plea to the Academy: Do not nominate Ryan Reynolds for Best Original Song. The reason? If the Spirited track “Good Afternoon” got an Oscar nod, Jackman’s life would be “insufferable” for a whole year. Yup, he was talking about working alongside Reynolds on Deadpool 3. Imagine the chaos.
In the video, Jackman, looking deadpan and sitting in front of the camera, shared his wish for a “positive message” in the new year. But, of course, the latest Spirited development derailed that. “I really, really wanted to send out a positive message at the beginning of the year, but recent events have made that impossible,” he said, setting the stage for his tongue-in-cheek Oscar plea.
Now, if you’re wondering what “recent events” meant, Reynolds’ infectious musical number “Good Afternoon” was shortlisted for Best Original Song at the 2024 Oscars. Jackman was all in for the song—he even admitted that his family “had a blast” watching Spirited. But there was a big catch. “Ryan Reynolds getting a nomination in the Best Song category would make the next year of my life insufferable,” Jackman warned, eyes widening with mock horror. The reason? Deadpool 3.
“I have to spend a year with him shooting Wolverine and Deadpool. Trust me, it would be impossible. It would be a problem.” Jackman continued with a glum expression, making it clear that sharing a film set with Reynolds while he basked in Oscar glory was a scenario he couldn’t bear.
But wait—it wasn’t all complaints. Ever the pro, Jackman wrapped things up by emphasizing his love for the Spirited cast, including Will Ferrell, Octavia Spencer, and the songwriters Benj Pasek and Justin Paul. “Love ‘Spirited,’ love Will, love Octavia, love the song ‘Good Afternoon,’ love Benj and Justin. But please, from the bottom of my heart — do not validate Ryan Reynolds in this way,” Jackman concluded, deadpan as ever.
Of course, Reynolds wasn’t going to leave this one without a jab of his own. After Jackman’s video went viral, Reynolds replied with a cheeky tweet, “Disagree. I think the deepfakes that sung and danced for Will and I would love to perform at the Oscars.” Classic Reynolds is always keeping the banter alive. The deepfake mention? This is a nod to the hilarious CGI-enhanced performance in Spirited.
Here’s the kicker, though. Even if “Good Afternoon” were to snag an Oscar nomination, Reynolds wouldn’t technically be in the running. The award goes to the songwriters and composers, not the performers. So, while Reynolds might perform the song live at the ceremony, his Oscar hopes would be limited to the writing team—Benj Pasek, Justin Paul, Khiyon Hursey, Mark Sonnenblick, and Sukari Jones.
Despite the mix-up, this whole exchange gave fans a hilarious look behind the scenes of Deadpool 3, where Jackman and Reynolds are set to face off as Wolverine and Deadpool once more. We’ll have to wait until next year to see if their onscreen rivalry will match the offscreen one. Whatever happens, though, it’s clear this friendship is built on laughs, jabs, and spirited competition.
