Ryan Reynolds has broken his silence following his wife Blake Lively’s lawsuit against her ‘It Ends With Us’ co-star, Justin Baldoni, accusing him of sexual harassment and a smear campaign.

The actor, deeply involved in the situation, was reportedly present during a meeting where Lively shared her concerns about Baldoni.

Ryan Reynolds Took to Social Media to Raise Awareness For His Charity Work

Despite the weight of the situation, Reynolds chose to focus on a lighter cause, posting to his Instagram Stories to support the Sick Kids Hospital charity he and Lively help run.

Dressed in his iconic Deadpool suit, Reynolds filmed a short clip alongside Wonder Woman star Lynda Carter but admitted the video was shot during a difficult time when he wasn’t feeling his best.

“Thank you @rowlandbb for directing this amazing little piece when I didn’t feel like putting the suit on. Thank you, @reallyndacarter, for your time, grace, and talent. Thank you to my daughter for being such a good person despite your dad asking you to swear (for a good cause),” he said.

Blake Lively’s Legal Action Against Justin Baldoni Has Sent Shockwaves Through Hollywood

Lively accuses the director of sexual harassment, detailing inappropriate behavior on set, including an outburst over her appearance and her character’s portrayal.

She claims Baldoni focused more on her “sexual appeal” than the authenticity of the role, causing emotional distress and delays in filming. In her lawsuit, Lively also describes an uncomfortable encounter with the film’s lead producer, who allegedly stared at her while she was topless in her makeup trailer.

The legal battle continues, with Baldoni and others named in the lawsuit, including his production company, Wayfarer Studios, and several associates.

Lively, devastated by the experience, hopes her lawsuit will expose the retaliatory tactics often used against those who speak up about misconduct and protect others who may be similarly targeted.

Baldoni’s camp has denied all allegations, calling them a tactic to repair Lively’s public image. As more details unfold, including leaked text messages suggesting a smear campaign against Lively, the case continues to reveal the darker side of Hollywood’s behind-the-scenes power struggles.

While Reynolds continues to focus on his charity work, the tension between the couple and the ongoing lawsuit suggests a difficult road ahead.

