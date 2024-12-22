While speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Ryan Reynolds explained how his and Blake Lively’s childhood experiences shaped the way they raise their children, striving to provide them with a grounded upbringing while acknowledging the luxuries they didn’t have as kids.

“We try to give them as normal a life as possible. I try not to impose upon them the difference in their childhood to my childhood or my wife’s childhood,” the actor said. “We both grew up very working class, and I remember when they were very young, I used to say or think, like, ‘Oh God, I would never have had a gift like this when I was a kid,’ or, ‘I never would’ve had this luxury of getting takeout,’ or whatever. Then I realized that that’s not really their bag of rocks to carry.”

Fans, However, Didn’t Buy Ryan Reynolds’ Assertion on Blake Lively

Fans, however, were not buying Ryan’s portrayal of Blake’s background. The actress was no stranger to the entertainment world growing up, with her mother, Elanie, working as a talent scout, and her father, Ernie, as an actor.

By her teenage years, Blake, who grew up in affluent Tarzana and attended Burbank High, had already scored her first major acting role in ‘The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants,’ which set the stage for her iconic portrayal of Serena van der Woodsen on ‘Gossip Girl.’

“I thought Blake Lively was a nepo baby…she’s very privileged. I’m sure she would have had more struggle getting in where she already was 🙄,” one user highlighted. Another said, “Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively ‘very working class’? Sure, if by working class, you mean Hollywood royalty with a side hustle. But hey, everyone’s got their own version of ‘struggle.’”

Ryan Reynolds’ Upbringing was Much Different

Ryan’s own upbringing was more modest, with a mother in retail sales and a father who transitioned from a Royal Canadian Mounted Policeman to a food wholesaler. His family also includes a farmer-turned-politician grandfather.

The ‘Drive’ actor got his start in acting during his teenage years on the soap opera ‘Hillside,’ contrasting with Blake’s more privileged early entry into Hollywood. Fans didn’t hold back in calling out the disparity, sparking a lively debate about privilege and perspective.

“Ryan was definitely a normal middle class kid. I know a couple of childhood friends,” tweeted one user.

