The Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) has always been known for its larger-than-life storytelling, iconic characters, and eye-catching titles. Captain America 4 has generated immense buzz among the upcoming slate of Marvel films, as it will take the fans back to a more grounded version of superheroes rather than all the multiversal tensions that have been building in the last few years.

Directed by Julius Onah, the film stars Anthony Mackie, Danny Ramirez, Shira Haas, Giancarlo Esposito, Tim Blake Nelson, and Harrison Ford in lead roles. Another reason the movie has been in the news is its name. While Brave New World is a great name, the film didn’t always have this title. Instead, when it was announced, the film was titled Captain America: New World Order.

While the name change does not make the overall movie different, fans were still confused about why the makers took this step. Now, Marvel Executive Nate Moore has finally revealed the reason.

Marvel Changed The Name Of Captain America 4 Because New World Order Made “People Uncomfortable”

In an interview with Empire, Nate Moore discussed why the makers decided to change the movie’s name. The decision to rename the film wasn’t merely cosmetic. The shift reflects Marvel’s response to fan feedback and broader cultural conversations. “I think ‘New World Order’ was a title we thought was really interesting and sort of moody and scary. And to be quite honest, some of the feedback we got, internally and externally, was that that phrase has, unfortunately, been co-opted in the real world in a way that made people uncomfortable,” Moore revealed to Empire.

Moore continued, “We never try to tell stories that feel ripped from the headlines. The best we can do is try and anchor our stories in a world that feels real. And sometimes fiction and non-fiction line up in unexpected and unintended ways.”

The phrase “New World Order” carries political connotations that may not align with the film’s intended narrative. By Brave New World, Marvel positions the movie in the light of optimism, signaling a new chapter for Captain America and the MCU as a whole.

