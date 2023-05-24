Tony Stark, aka Iron Man, is one of the most loved characters in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Robert Downey Jr, who played the iconic role of Stark in 9 movies over a decade, finally bid farewell to his role in Avengers: Endgame, which was released back in 2019.

When the billionaire playboy-turned-superhero sacrificed himself for the greater good, the whole MCU fans cried in theatres. Since his death, fans have been looking for theories or hints that may point to the return of RDJ as Iron Man.

Everyone assumed that Captain America: Civil War would be the series’ final instalment after Chris Evans, who played Steve Rogers, aka Captain America, announced his retirement at the end of Avengers: Endgame. Anthony Mackie, who portrays Sam Wilson, nicknamed Falcon, in the television series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, finally took on the role of Captain America after Steve Rogers requested it in Avengers: Endgame.

In March of this year, Captain America: New World Order went on floors, and since then, fresh images from the set have intermittently surfaced. Some previously published set photos showed the logo of the Roxxon Corporation, hinting that Robert Downey Jr.’s Iron Man would appear in upcoming Marvel movies.

All three of Robert Downey Jr.’s Iron Man films have had the Roxxon energy firm visible in the backdrop, which is a significant easter egg. The Roxxon corporation logo could be seen on top of a building in the first Iron Man movie, behind Iron Monger, during the film’s final fight scene.

It is worth pointing out that, in Iron Man 2, the Roxxon emblem was quite visible in the background during the fight sequence in Monaco. The Roxxon Norco oil ship served as the setting for the entirety of Iron Man 3’s final battle scene. Marvel does an outstanding job at hiding Easter eggs. If this has any impact is still up in the air.

However, some fans have made predictions that Robert Downey J, with the nanotech gear, would make a comeback in the pivotal battle with Kang in Avengers: The Kang Dynasty because of the connection. Now that the MCU is reaching out to the multiverse, everything is possible.

Meanwhile, Captain America: New World Order is expected to hit the big screens on May 3 2024. For more updates on Hollywood news, tune into Koimoi.

