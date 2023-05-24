Johnny Depp’s daughter Lily-Rose Depp is now leading every headline as her upcoming web series The Idol is all set to release in June. However, today we brought you to the throwback time when Lily had admitted she knew about the nepo-kid accusations and revealed why she stays away from her father’s controversies. Keep scrolling to read further.

For the unversed, Lily is Johnny Depp and French star Vanessa Paradise’s daughter. And ever since her debut in the entertainment business, people have been pointing fingers at her for being a product of nepotism.

According to Variety, once in an interview with Elle magazine, Lily-Rose Depp confessed that she doesn’t want to be defined by the ‘men’ in her life. She shared, “When it’s something that’s so private and so personal that all of a sudden becomes not so personal … I feel really entitled to my secret garden of thoughts. I also think that I’m not here to answer for anybody, and I feel like for a lot of my career, people have really wanted to define me by the men in my life, whether that’s my family members or my boyfriends, whatever. I’m really ready to be defined for the things that I put out there.”

Lily-Rose Depp further addressed the claims of her being a nepo-baby in the same Elle magazine profile. The model-cum-actress revealed, “I’m familiar. The internet seems to care a lot about that kind of stuff. People are going to have preconceived ideas about you or how you got there, and I can definitely say that nothing is going to get you the part except for being right for the part.”

She further added how this rule doesn’t apply to people with other professions and shared, “If somebody’s mom or dad is a doctor, and then the kid becomes a doctor, you’re not going to be like, ‘Well, you’re only a doctor because your parent is a doctor.’ It’s like, ‘No, I went to medical school and trained.'”

Well, last year, Johnny Depp spent most of his time in the court trial because of Amber Heard’s defamation suit. On the other hand, Lily-Rose Depp had made a mark in her acting career in 2014 with ‘The King’ opposite Timothee Chalamet.

Well, did you know about Lily’s opinion about being a nepo-kid? Let us know.

