Will Smith is one of the most famous actors in the world who has an Oscar award to prove his acting capabilities and skills. While the actor has proven his mantle as an actor, his life has not been the same after the infamous Oscar slap controversy, as many began to question his nature and behaviour in his personal life. However, there was another actor, Janet Hubert, with whom he worked in the hit ’90s comedy sitcom, The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.

While the pop culture world is always hungry for highly criticised celebrity feuds, the two Fresh Prince of Bel-Air stars had a feud three decades ago. As the actress was so infuriated with the actor, she called him an “ego-maniac” and vowed never to appear in a reunion. Read on to find out what the actress had to say!

The original Aunt Vivian actress once criticised the show and expressed her dislike for Will Smith as their public feud played out. TMZ reported Janet Hubert said, “I will never do anything with an a*shole like Will Smith.” She later added, “He is still an egomaniac and has not grown up. This constant reunion thing will never ever happen in my lifetime unless there is an apology, which he doesn’t know the word.”

However, she did return for the reunion nearly 30 years later, but the two have not worked together professionally since, and it looks doubtful that they ever will. Following the alleged rude behaviour of Will Smith, the actress was replaced on the show by Daphne Maxwell Reid in 1993. Janet blames her departure from the comedy series as she wasn’t prepared to tolerate the actor, who had become the star of the show aged just 22.

With all the high tension between Will Smith and Janet Hubert, what do you think about this celebrity feud? For more stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.com.

