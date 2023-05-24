It’s quite ironic that while people try to raise mental health awareness on social media, some of them also drop negative comments on others’ posts that can impact someone’s well-being. Celebrities can be trolled for almost anything online nowadays, and the reasons are getting weirder by the day. Case in point: Taylor Lautner has been getting hate comments consistently for ageing! But he has had it enough and has given it back to the haters in the most savage way.

The actor took to his Instagram handle recently and shared his two cents on what he thought about people targeting him for his looks. Scroll on to learn more.

Taylor Lautner started the video by saying, “I was feeling very good about myself, trying to stay healthy, both physically and mentally. And I felt compelled to share something with you.” He shared screenshots of the hate comments that he had been receiving on his social media handles that trolled him for ageing. The disturbing remarks read, “looks like old broccoli” and “aged like a raisin.”

One comment said, “Brooo, where is his hairline running off to??? Looks like Ratatouille putting the years on him,” while another wrote, “damn looks like sh*t,” and one more that added, “wait, he looks so old wtf happened.” Obviously, these were read by Taylor Lautner, and while talking about these ‘crazy’ remarks, he said, “If this was ten years ago, five years ago, maybe even two, three years ago, that really would have got under my skin, and it would have caused me to want to just go in a hole and not go outside, definitely don’t do press and interviews and put myself in the position where I have to see that kind of stuff.”

The Twilight actor added that he now knows better and puts value in things that matter to him. He added in the end, “My biggest point is just to think about and remember where you put your value in life, and also just be nice. It’s not that difficult. Let’s be nice to each other. Let’s spread love and positivity. It’s that simple.”

We hope that the trolls really got a lesson to learn this time!

