The Fast and Furious family isn’t exactly what it shows on the screen, as the cast has had feuds with each other in real life. As the world knows about the infamous feud between Vin Diesel and Dwayne Johnson, the fans have forgotten another feud of Tyrese Gibson, who plays Roman Pierce. As the movies have been able to draw big box office numbers over the years, the so-called “family” things aren’t always super easy or simple.

While the recently release Fast X brought The Rock back into the franchise, the fans are enthralled about it. However, it is said the credit scene might be the plot for the second Hobbs and Shaw movie, which also stars Jason Statham’s Deckard Shaw. Read on ahead to know about the nitty-gritty behind another beef between Dwayne and Tyrese Gibson as he made a comment about the wrestler-turned-actor’s box office performance.

Taking to Instagram, Tyrese Gibson commented upon Dwayne Johnson’s Hobbs & Shaw’s poor box office collection. The Fast and Furious actor posted in a now-deleted post about how it’s the action franchise’s lowest opening since 2006’s The Fast and The Furious: Tokyo Drift. “I have to show my respects for one thing … He tried. Folks called me a hater … And attacked me for speaking out … Breaking up the family clearly doesn’t have the value that one would assume it does,” said the actor.

Adding more about the performance of the movie, the Fast X star added, “my respects cause he tried his best. The world is clearly used to being severed [sic] its Thanksgiving meal a certain way. they want the table to ‘include’ all its flavours and all of its usual ingredients.”

However, following months of the comments, Tyrese Gibson made clear that his feud with Dwayne Johnson is over as he said, “Me and The Rock peaced up,” during a conversation with Josh Horowitz. He later added, “We talked for like four hours about three weeks ago. Yeah, we talked… It was great.”

