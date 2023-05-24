SPOILER ALERT! One of the most talked about films his week has to be the recently released Fast X, the tenth movie in the Fast & Furious franchise. A lot about the film has already been dissected as it opened to a mixed response where some have even disowned it. The action and unbelievably fancy cars have been praised unanimously, and of course, the post-credit scene that sees Dwayne Johnson, aka The Rock coming back to the franchise years after leaving it because of the rift with the main man, Vin Diesel.

Yes, if you weren’t aware, after that longstanding feud between Vin and Dwayne, the latter finally decided to let the bad air go away and participate in the movie that kind of serves as the beginning of the end of the Franchise that has been ongoing successfully for the past two decades. It was nothing less than an ultimate dramatic moment, not just in the reel scene but even in real life because we all saw the Instagram drama earlier.

Now as Dwayne Johnson has made his comeback as Luke Hobbs, and Vin Diesel has announced Fast & Furious 11 already, we know that he is also a part of the next movie and in a much bigger way. The world was certainly waiting for Vin to talk about this but the Dom fame has chosen to be very diplomatic about it. Read on to know everything you should know about the same.

As per Entertainment Tonight, Vin Diesel was talking about Fast X when he was asked about Dwayne Johnson’s surprise return to the franchise after being at loggerheads with him for years. “We have such a great cast,” Diesel said. “We lead with love. We try to create an environment where people can do their best work.”

“That’s all actors really want, is to feel as though they’re supported to create unique characters. Characters that last forever,” Vin Diesel added, “and you see that in this franchise.” The movie also marks Gal Gadot’s comeback to the Fast & Furious world.

While Fast & Furious 11 is slated for a 2025 release, we are already excited to see how these twists work. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more on this and everything else from the world of cinema.

