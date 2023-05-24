Hollywood actor Dustin Hoffman is one of the prominent actors of Hollywood but despite his legacy and brilliant performances, the actor got embroiled in several scandals in the past. In 2017, a woman revealed to a publication alleging that Hoffman made her feel uncomfortable by flashing her when she was a teenager. This led to a renewed interest in an incident that happened with Meryl Streep four decades earlier where the actor introduced himself by touching her inappropriately.

Dustin Hoffman and Meryl Streep worked together in the 1979 legal drama Kramer vs Kramer. In an earlier interview with a leading publication, Streep accused Hoffman of crossing his limits. Read on to know more.

Advertisement

Advertisement

According to Variety, Dustin Hoffman was charged with inappropriate behaviour after he allegedly flashed himself to a teenage girl named Cori Thomas in the 1980s. The incident reportedly occurred in a New York hotel room, leaving playwright Cori Thomas traumatized. Thomas was 16 when the incident took place. She explained that she went on lunch with the Hoffman and his daughter Karina at Jim McMullin’s on the Upper East Side and visited bookstores with them. “This was at first one of the greatest days of my life. One of my idols was spending time with me and talking with me respectfully.” According to her they then went to Hoffman’s hotel room on the top floor after they asked they asked to leave a note asking her parents to pick her up from his hotel instead.

Cori Thomas further stated that shortly after, “either Karina or Dustin suggested that [Karina] should go home because it was a school night and she had homework. So she left, and I was left in the hotel room with him alone.” She added, “he came out of the bathroom with a towel at first wrapped around him, which he dropped. He was standing there naked. It was the first time I had ever seen a n*ked man. I was mortified. I didn’t know what to do. And he milked it. He milked the fact that he was n*ked. He stood there. He took his time.”

The woman added that Dustin Hoffman finally put on his robe but then requested a foot massage from her. He kept telling her, “I’m n*ked, Do you want to see?” as she continued massaging him.

Speaking of the Meryl Streep case, the Rain Man star allegedly grabbed Meryl Streep by her breast when he met her for the first time on the set of Kramer vs. Kramer. The Devil Wears Prada star recalled, “He came up to me and said, ‘I’m Dustin Hoffman,’ and he put his hand on my b*east.”

Streep further claimed that Hoffman “just slapped [her]” while filming a particular scene, despite it being the very first take. She added, “And you see it in the movie. It was overstepping.”

For more such stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.com

Must Read: Black Widow Star Scarlett Johansson Confirms She Is Never Playing Natasha Romanoff Ever Again: “Yeah, I Am Sad, Of Course”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News