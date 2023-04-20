Leonardo DiCaprio and Meryl Streep are two of the best actors in Hollywood. Both actors were last seen together in Netflix’s comedy, Don’t Look Up, directed by Adam McKay. However, the Oscar-winning actor opposed the idea of Meryl stripping nak*d for a scene in the movie. The director of the movie once explained how “Leo just views Meryl as film royalty.” Read on to find out more about the incident.

Director Adam McKay explained how Leonardo DiCaprio was protective of costar Meryl Streep while making Don’t Look Up. The three-time Oscar winner, Meryl, played President Janie Orlean, who is seen naked from behind in one scene. However, the production decided to employ a body double for the flesh-flashing moment, but DiCaprio was said to be still opposed to the idea.

During a conversation with The Guardian, the Don’t Look Up director shared about the saucy scene, which made Leonardo DiCaprio uneasy. He explained that Leo considered Meryl a film royalty and added, “He didn’t like seeing her with the lower back tattoo, walking for a second naked.”

Director Adam McKay revealed it was not Streep who had the problem but Leonardo DiCaprio. Both the actors have known each other for many years, which perhaps explains his unease with the idea of the screen queen being nak*d on a scene. “He (Leo) said something to me like: ‘Do you really need to show that?’ And I was like: ‘It’s President Orlean; it’s not Meryl Streep.’ But she didn’t even blink. She didn’t even bring it up,” added the Don’t Look Up director.

However, Meryl Streep “didn’t even blink” for the scene and “didn’t even bring it up.” The director added, “It’s President Orlean; it’s not Meryl Streep.” The actress played DiCaprio’s mother in the 1996 drama “Marvin’s Room,” which also starred Diane Keaton and Robert De Niro, and assumingly, the respect must have been why the actor felt awkward.

