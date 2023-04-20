While the journey of Chris Evans, Robert Downey Jr, Scarlett Johanson and more in the Marvel Cinematic Universe have almost ended, they still have an irreplaceable place in fans’ hearts. Even though the characters began solo in the film franchise, fans got to watch them as a tight-knit team in the 2012 film, The Avengers. Are the stars still in contact? Yes. However, Chris Evans recently revealed he is closest to one of his co-stars. Scroll down to learn who it is.

Chris’ Captain America, Scarlett’s Black Widow, Mark Ruffalo’s Hulk, Robert Downey Jr’s Iron Man, Chris Hemsworth’s Thor and Jeremy Renner’s Hawkeye came together to battle against Loki in The Avengers. The team often reunited with some new members in the later movies and left everyone amazed with what they brought to the screens.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Marvel fans must rejoice as their favourite superheroes remain in contact to date. Much like the interviews they used to be a part of, pulling each others’ legs and playing various games, the team is still going strong. But, there are two stars who are closer to each other than the rest of the group.

In a recent interview with Good Morning America, Chris Evans, who appeared to promote his upcoming film Ghosted, got candid about his relationship with his Marvel co-stars. When asked who he is closest to, the actor responded, “Probably Scarlett [Johansson].”

The Gray Man actor further added, “Probably Scarlett. But all of them. We’re all on a group text chain. We text frequently. But I suppose Scarlett’s the one I’m closest with.” It seems that Chris Evans and Scarlett Johansson still share the bond their alter egos, Steve Rodgers and Natasha Romanoff, respectively, used to have in the MCU. However, not Marvel Studios’ flicks brought the two together but their first movie, The Perfect Zone.

For more stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: “Timothee Chalamet Is Daydreaming About Kylie Jenner,” Netizens React As He Crashes Into A Camera While Walking, Sparking A Meme Fest!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News