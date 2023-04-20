Hailey Bieber and Selena Gomez made headlines earlier this year over alleged feuds. The former became the target of backlash after fans of Selena began accusing her of ‘copying’ the star’s style choices, career moves and even her taste in men.

Soon the American singer-actress urged people to stop trolling and bullying Hailey, who had been receiving death threats. However, the hate hasn’t ceased. Hailey now opens up about having a difficult time since the beginning of the year, indirectly referring to her rumoured feud with Selena.

Hailey Biber took to Instagram and shared a two-slide text post wherein she admitted that 2023 has not been easy for her and that she’s been left emotionally ‘fragile’ after having to face difficulty after difficulty. She wrote, “I like to make jokes about how I feel because sometimes it’s easier than admitting I’m having a hard time. But truthfully, since 2023 started, I have had some of the saddest, hardest moments I’ve ever had in my adult life and my mind and emotions have been fragile to say the least.And I know so many other people feel the same way I feel, so just know you’re not alone.”

“That being said, let’s keep being there for one another. Let’s be there for loved ones and friends and family and strangers. Let’s just be there for people.. let’s keep showing up for each other even when it’s hard. We’re better together,” Justin Bieber’s wife and model wrote in an Instagram story. Take a look at her Instagram story below:

Previously, Selena Gomez went out of her way in late March to squash rumours of their so-called feud with Hailey Bieber. She wrote in her Instagram story, “Hailey Bieber reached out to me and let me know that she has been receiving death threats and such hateful negativity. This isn’t what I stand for. No one should have to experience hate or bullying. I’ve always advocated for kindness and really want this all to stop.”

Shortly after posting, Hailey publicly thanked Selena for ‘speaking out,’ sharing that they had been discussing how to ‘move past this ongoing narrative’ between them once and for all. Hailey and Selena also started following each other on Instagram to drive home their goodwill.

