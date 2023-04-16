Selena Gomez literally went “baby show me you can calm down” after her fans lost their cool at Hailey Bieber. The supermodel is accused of ‘bullying’ the Only Murders In The Building actress with her BFFs Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner. An old image of the ladies is now doing rounds on the internet and netizens have dragged Justin Bieber into the scenario. Scroll below for details!

A few days ago, Hailey received death threats from some Selenators, who wanted to teach her a lesson over allegedly bullying their icon. Selena had to break her silence on the matter and ask her fans to stop all the negativity. Fans who began using the term ‘mean girl’ for Justin Bieber’s wife restricted themselves from trolling her but still seem to be fuming from deep within.

A social media user took to Twitter and shared a picture of Selena Gomez alongside Hailey Bieber. The Rare Beauty owner could be seen hugging the supermodel from behind as they both posed for the cameras. This picture is reportedly from 2014 and it’s quite evident that they shared a lovely bond.

However, Selena Gomez fans are now accusing Hailey Bieber of using her to get close to Justin Bieber.

A comment read, “Justin‘s dream team”

Another wrote, “Before she took her man”

“no back then hailey was a mega fan and selena had no idea who she was,” read a comment.

A user joked, “Then she used her to get close to justin”

selena gomez and hailey bieber in 2014💗 pic.twitter.com/qqPhjAsLK2 — tiana (@souvenirtities) April 15, 2023

Several fans in the comment section claimed that the image is unreal and seems photoshopped. We couldn’t find anything similar on the internet, so that actually could be possible!

