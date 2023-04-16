One of the most successful phenomenons last year and one that has branched out the future in the DCU is The Batman. Starring Robert Pattinson in the lead, the Matt Reeves directorial was one of the most anticipated movies globally. On its release, the movie managed to impress the majority of the audience, and they saw a future for Pattinson’s version of Cape Crusader. But now turns out an X-Men star has confirmed that he was in the race.

If you are aware, Robert wasn’t the only actor who was in contention to play Bruce Wayne in The Batman. The rumours back in the day were that X-Men star Nicholas Hoult was in the race to bag The Batman, and two were almost near the finishing line. But it was Pattinson who won.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Now as we celebrate a year of The Batman’s release and see the world created by Matt Reeves branch out into series and movies, Nicholas Hoult has now confirmed that he was indeed in the race and Robert Pattinson defeated him to become Bruce Wayne. Read on to know everything you should about the same.

As per Comicbook, Nicholas Hoult revealed that he almost starred in three massive projects, including The Batman, Top Gun, and Mission Impossible. “I screen-tested for Batman and didn’t get it,” Hoult revealed in the interview. “Screen-tested for Top Gun, didn’t get it. Then I got the call from Tom Cruise: ‘Hey, how about Mission Impossible?’ OK. Got it. Then I had to drop out because I was already attached to doing some more of The Great.”

Meanwhile, even Robert Pattinson’s cast as Batman was not welcomed by many audience members, mainly the gamers who weren’t happy with the Twilight star. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

Must Read: When Margot Robbie Was Shaking But “Three Shots Of Tequila” Made Her Take Her Clothes Off During First S*x Scene With Leonardo DiCaprio, Remember The Iconic Moment?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News