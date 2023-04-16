Pop star Justin Bieber made it to Coachella 2023 not as a headliner but as a part of the audience to have a great time at the ongoing music festival. The 29-year-old landed at the renowned festival with his model wife Hailey Bieber. Videos and photos of the two enjoying the stage performances surfaced over the weekend leaving the fans excited.

Justin Bieber was spotted at the music festival dressed in a large-size hoodie with baggy pants and a Nike cap. The singer’s wife Hailey Bieber too opted for a casual look for Coachella 2023. Read on for more.

Justin Bieber getting clicked at Coachella 2023 might be the best thing over the weekend. The multiple award-winning artist’s appearance comes after he was diagnosed with face paralysis last year. Bieber had to postpone his tour last year after he took to Instagram to share the bad news. He then shared that he was getting the treatment started. Circling back to his latest appearance at Coachella 2023, the Peaches hitmaker danced the night away at the concert. Bieber was seen enjoying the music during Metro Boomin’s performance of the hit single Mask Off. Rapper Future had also joined Boomin on stage with a surprise appearance. Justin Bieber was also spotted in the crowd having a great time when Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny.

Take a look:

Justin Bieber and Evan Mock at the 2023 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. pic.twitter.com/oH9aI23xKi — @21metgala (@21metgala) April 15, 2023

Justin Bieber having fun at Coachella.pic.twitter.com/Cf5kmTtZvR — Pop Hive (@thepophive) April 15, 2023

Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber at Coachella. pic.twitter.com/r2ZbFH2t86 — Pop Hive (@thepophive) April 15, 2023

Justin Bieber attending Coachella last night in Indio, California! pic.twitter.com/2VfASeT6pJ — Justins Tour Updates (@JustinsTourNews) April 15, 2023

Justin Bieber was not included in the headliner’s line-up for Coachella 2023. However, fans are hoping that he might make a guest appearance during the concert with his close friends like The Kid LAROI, Dominic Fike, and Burna Boy.

Justin Bieber performed at last year’s Coachella where he joined Daniel Caesar to perform their hit single Peaches.

Bieber had earlier posted a clip where he explained that he was diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt Syndrome, which occurs when “a shingles outbreak affects the facial nerve near one of your ears.”

