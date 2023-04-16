The most significant movie that managed to create an impact not just between the critics but the audience in recent times is John Wick: Chapter 4. The fourth instalment in the Baba Yaga series starring the most touted Keanu Reeves was one of the year’s most anticipated movies. While Reeves is the most wanted actor by all the studios on Earth, especially the Marvel Cinematic Universe, what if we tell you that director Chad Stahelski has been in talks to enter the MCU for a while now?

For the unversed, MCU, at this point, is getting a new shape, and the creators are leaving no stone unturned to make it a monstrously successful vehicle. For this, the studio is making sure they rope in filmmakers with a fresh perspective. Like the Beef creator Lee Sung Jin has been roped in for Thunderbolts, it looks like some new film is all set to get the John Wick vibe.

Chad Stahelski has been celebrated for his intense direction and eye for action. John Wick: Chapter 4 has multiple long action sequences that left the audience fascinated. In this case, if Chad now says he has been in conversation for an unrevealed MCU movie, it shouldn’t be a surprise. Read to know everything you should know about the same!

As per a Ruetir report, Chad Stahelski has revealed that he had a chat with Marvel executives over a film they wanted him to direct. “In the last few months, I’ve been asked to come in and talk about a project. I don’t think it was the right time, because I still had to finish Wick (Chapter 4)… (but) I couldn’t be more grateful. That’s flattering: if Marvel calls you and offers you a job, at least you’re on the radar. Of course, it’s a huge ego boost. It’s amazing,” the director revealed.

Now as per reports, this could be Blade, because that is the only announced project right now that falls close to Chad Stahelski’s expertise. Or if we let our imagination run wild, maybe MCU is bracing itself to welcome their most wanted star Keanu Reeves and Chad is being hired to shape his debut in the world of Marvel superheroes.

