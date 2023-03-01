Robert Downey Jr may have left Marvel Studios and MCU, but his impact on all viewers will always remain the same. It is safe to say that watching RDJ as Iron Man has been a hell of a journey. While the actor is currently one of the highest-paid stars in Hollywood, he made a whopping sum with his portrayal as Tony Stark.

RDJ made his Marvel debut with the 2008 film Iron Man. Despite being an Oscar nominee, the actor settled for a normal paycheck as he was then publicly dealing with substance abuse. Yet, Marvel cast him as their first star in the MCU and paid the actor $2.5 million.

Iron Man kickstarted one of the biggest film franchises in Hollywood and later welcomed Hollywood A-listers to play lead roles. However, Robert Downey Jr was the face of MCU and was also reportedly paid $50 million for the 2012 film Avengers.

According to a report by Insider, Robert Downey Jr topped Forbes’ yearly list of highest-paid actors as he was paid $75 million in 2013 and 2014. Next year, the actor again topped the list with $80 million. As his role in Captain America: Civil War was short, the actor was paid $33 million.

However, the paycheck gradually increased again as the actor continued his run in the franchise. Robert Downey Jr earned $81 million in 2018 as he appeared both in Spider-Man: Homecoming and Avengers: Infinity War. The actor took home $75 million for his last film Avengers: Endgame, in which his character Tony Stark died.

While RDJ’s paycheck value kept fluctuating over the years, in a span of 11 years, the actor reportedly earned around $435 million for his MCU films. Moreover, the money has still not stopped thanks to residuals.

