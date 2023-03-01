Marvel has built an entire cinematic universe, and the fascinating part about it is that they go to lengths to keep the storylines of their films and web series under wraps. Even the actors associated with them must abide by it and face trouble if they leak anything. But how do they manage to do it? Captain America 4, i.e. Captain America: New World Order star Anthony Mackie recently revealed how the studio works to keep everything a secret. Mackie gave away all the secret procedures he had to go through to read the script of his upcoming MCU film.

MCU actors like Tom Holland and Mark Ruffalo are known for being bad at keeping secrets, and that’s why they are reportedly paired with stars who can keep an eye on them. The plots of the MCU films depend a lot on how things are going to unravel. Let’s find out about it from the horse’s mouth. Let’s see what Anthony says about this entire ordeal.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Recently in a recent interview with Kelly Clarkson on The Kelly Clarkson Show, the Marvel actor gave away all the secrets and measures the studio takes to prevent their plots from leaking out. Anthony Mackie recently got the script of his upcoming Marvel film, Captain America: New World Order. The host asked him, “So I can’t let you be here without asking you like one question, okay? So can you tell us anything about the new Captain America?” Mackie responded, “Ironically enough, I got my script today.”

Anthony Mackie then went on to reveal that he got his passcode to the website and more. The Marvel star said, “Like, today. I literally, I’ll show you the email. I got my script today. Haven’t read it. Haven’t opened it. I haven’t got my passcode to the website that lets you get to the website.” Further explaining the entire procedure said, “We literally get a passcode to a website that gives us a location to meet the person to sign, to sit with a computer, and read our script.”

Kelly Clarkson gave the most obvious response, “Wow. They don’t trust y’all.” Anthony Mackie replied, “They don’t trust nobody. And it’s always like some 21-year-old intern, and he just hates you. You know, he’s sitting there eating Cheetos, and he’s like, ‘Read faster,’ you know? And I’m like, ‘I’m dyslexic.’ And he’s like, ‘I don’t care.’ Like it’s, oh, it’s a whole thing.”

As per the report in The Direct, this procedure described by Anthony Mackie is the first time Marvel has taken such measures.

And for Marvel’s Captain America: New World Order, the Anthony Mackie starrer film will be released in the theatres on 3rd May 2024.

Must Read: Avengers: Endgame Climax X Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Edit Ft Salman Khan & Captain America Is Breaking The Internet, Don’t Miss The Blackbuck Dig In The Background & Watch

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News